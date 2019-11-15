Kilkenny Property Watch: An abundance of space for a growing family

Knockbrack

Glenmore via Waterford, Co. Kilkenny

X91 V2P3

DNG Ella Dunphy are delighted to present to the market this beautifully bright home full of spacious and well-maintained living accommodation.

Knockbrack is fantastically designed to meet the needs of modern family lifestyles and perfectly presented throughout.

This brilliant and light-filled, four bedroomed, four bathroomed detached home also has a detached garage and provides a perfect family home that is in true walk-in condition.

There are also breath-taking views of the surrounding countryside and a huge attic suitable for conversion.

On the ground floor there is a bright, alluring and open L-shaped entrance hall featuring glass panel double doors to the kitchen/dining area. Dark cushioned carpeting cover ceiling with centre rose. Doors lead to all bedrooms and main reception rooms.



High Standard

There is a beautiful, bright and warm kitchen space with exceptional high standard of finish. The dining space includes a large cast iron Stanley stove with natural stone hearth and pine mantelpiece. Double doors to both living room and entrance hallway.

The living room is a cleverly designed, stepped room, perfectly sized for a large family with timber exposed beams and dual aspect drawing all day sunlight

The property is located between Kilkenny and Waterford, offering the best of both cities and easily accessible from M9 motorway.

Viewing is a must and by appointment only with selling agent DNG Ella Dunphy on 056-7786000.

The guide price is €380,000 and the BER rating is B3.