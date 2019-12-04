Kilkenny Property Watch: Glebe House and lands is the perfect country bolthole

Glebe House on circa six acres

Farrantemple

The Rower

Inistioge

Co Kilkenny

R95 Y2V9

A wonderful opportunity has arisen to purchase a most gracious double fronted Victorian residence which dates back to Circa 1850.

Glebe House is a warm, welcoming and stylish family home located in a picturesque countryside setting on edge of The Rower village close to Inistioge in County Kilkenny.

The current owners purchased the property in 1997 and have painstakingly refurbished it to maintain all the period detail characteristic of the Victorian era including high ceiling with detailed ceiling cornicing, centre roses, sash windows with architraves and shutters and original fireplaces.

Internally, the accommodation extends to 257 sq. m. / 2,766 Sq. Ft. approx. and is laid over two levels. The layout at ground level comprises: entrance hall, drawing room, dining room, inner hall, guest wc, kitchen/dining room, pantry and a utility room. A family room located off the kitchen/dining room completes the ground floor accommodation.

The layout at first floor level comprises: impressive landing area, shower room, three good sized double bedrooms and a single fourth bedroom. The first floor accommodation is completed with a dressing room and a family bathroom

THE COACH HOUSE:

The original coach has been completely refurbished to create a delightful three bedroom residence extending to 136 Sq. M. / 1,460 Sq. Ft. approx.( not including the garage/workshop.

The original stone walls have been exposed creating lots of character in the property. The layout at ground floor level comprise: entrance hall with staircase to first floor and a feature archway with open plan access through to a large kitchen/dining/living room. A guest wc and a utility room complete the accommodation at ground level.

The layout at first floor level comprises: large landing area, three very generous sized double bedrooms (1 en-suite) and a main bathroom.

GARDENS AND GROUNDS: (circa 2.25 acres)

The main house links seamlessly with the gardens and grounds with an abundance of sash windows offering plentiful sunlight and amazing views of the surrounding gardens and countryside.

The magnificent walled garden is a truly outstanding feature of this fine property. The garden offers complete privacy, it is laid in lawn with a wonderful array of plants, trees, shrubs and flowers and a collection of herbaceous plants.

The property is accessed through wrought-iron gates with a striking rebuilt stone wall running along with the boundary of the road.

A sweeping gravelled driveway with post and rail fencing leads down to the front of the property. A large gravel parking area provides generous off-street parking for several cars.

Double wrought-iron vehicular gate give access to the courtyard. The house links seamlessly with the impressive and secure courtyard with access to the coach house and garage/workshop. An old wrought-iron farm gate gives access to the field from the courtyard.

THE LAND:

The land is located to the front and side of the house and offers excellent privacy from neighbouring properties. It extends to circa 3.75 Acres / 1.51 hectares and is suitable for grazing of livestock such as horses or cattle.

Guide Price: €775,000

BER: F

BER No: 112533831

For more information call John Doherty at Sherry FitzGerald McCreery on 056-7721904 or 086-2324941