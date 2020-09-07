PROPERTY WATCH: Peace and tranquillity personified in this quaint stone cottage

Properties that offer breathtaking views situated in a stunning and tranquil location are in high demand these days, and this property has all of this and more.

Located in the quiet and tranquil area of Barnane, Co. Tipperary, the peacefulness and the outstanding beauty of the surrounding countryside around this property has to be both seen and felt to be believed.

The property itself has a quaint and charming ambience that fits into its surroundings perfectly.

Consisting briefly of 3 bedrooms, kitchen, sitting room and bathroom, the interior of this property is warm and welcoming but in need of modernisation.

The exterior boasts an impressive garden with mature shrubs and trees, and the nearby Devils Bit can be clearly seen.

The property is on the market for €90,000 and more information can be found HERE.