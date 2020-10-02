An ideal family home in Inistioge

A stunning four-bedroom bungalow family home with mature landscaped gardens, this Inistioge property offers magnificent views of the surrounding countryside.

This property, completed to a fine specification of finish with all modern conveniences, benefits further from a large c.430 sqft attic suitable to conversion, subject to FPP.

Set in a peaceful setting on a large site there is a separate paddock area to the left of the property (circa 1.06 Acre).



Tastefully finished steps lead to a bright T-shaped entrance hallway. Finished with laminate flooring there is hot press and Stira attic access from here.

The kitchen/dining room is an open plan reception area with dual aspect to ensure an abundance of natural light. Great selection of floor and eye level units with tiled splashback. The kitchen features an integrated oven, hob and dishwasher. The property also has a utility room which is plumbed for washing machine and dryer. Rear access door to convenience.

The living room is a large family-sized room with bay window. With double doors opening into a sun room, there is a large cast iron solid fuel stove with back boiler. The room is finished with a TV point and laminate flooring.



The sun room is a wonderfully bright space with triple aspect ensuring all day sun light. With amazing views of the Inistioge countryside, French doors lead to a sun trap patio which is perfect for dining al fresco.

The property comes with four bedrooms, two of which are large double rooms finished with laminate flooring.

Another bedroom, also a large double room, has a bay window which draws in additional light.

The en suite shower room was recently updated with a large fitted Triton electric shower. It is finished with a tiled floor and classic white wc and whb.

The fourth bedroom can also be used as a multi purpose room. Centrally positioned in the property it is suitable for use as an office, study, playroom or fourth bedroom.

The main bathroom is a large family-sized bathroom suite with tastefully tiled floor. Finished with a classic white wc and whb the large fitted feature bath has a tiled surround.

The property is located less than a five minute to the charming village of Inistioge, which features many local amenities. It is also within 25 minute drives to both Kilkenny City and New Ross town.

An ideal family home, viewing by appointment only. Contact DNG Ella Dunphy, tel 056-7786000

Droim Rua

BallyshaneKilleen Upper

Inistioge

Co Kilkenny

Guide Price €280,000

BER C1