Charming home in convenient location in Thomastown

A charming detached family home, 4 Berkeley Lawn is conveniently located within walking distance of all amenities in Thomastown.

This fine property boasts well-proportioned living accommodation and has a large and completed secluded sun drenched south facing rear garden.

The spacious and light-filled accommodation extends to 111 square metres (1,195 square feet approx). A large attic space is suitable for a conversion, subject to necessary planning permission.

The layout comprises: enclosed porch, entrance hall, living room, open plan kitchen/dining/family room, conservatory, utility room, three double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Secluded gardens

The secluded and mature grounds extend to circa 0.27 acre of mature gardens and add another space for living and entertaining in the summer time.

The property is well set back from the road and accessed through wooden vehicular entrance gates. A concrete and tarmacadam driveway leads up to the front and side of the property. There is secure off-street parking for up to four cars.

The front garden is fully fenced with a pedestrian wooden entrance gate. A neat lawn is bordered by mature hedging and trees. A steel shed/garage laid on a concrete base is positioned to the side of the property. Vehicular wooden gates allow access through to the rear of the property. There is pedestrian side access to the rear on the other side of the property.

The sun-drenched south facing rear garden is walled and fenced and is laid in lawn bordered by a good selection of mature shrubs, plant, wall creepers and trees. A concrete patio to the side of the conservatory is perfect for al-fresco dining and entertaining. There is also a sunken paved patio area located at the end of the garden with a pathway leading through to a secluded area planted with bamboo.

There are excellent amenities in Thomastown including good primary schools and a secondary school, as well as the Pottery Skills School, Grennan Craft Mill and Grennan Equestrian School. There are a good selection of coffee houses, restaurants, public houses, shops and supermarkets.



The area is well serviced for the outdoor enthusiast located close to the South Leinster Way with many forest walks including the Thomastown Loop Walk and Woodstock Gardens and Arboretum in Inistioge. Mount Juliet Estate hotel and golf club is only a five minute drive from the property. A 15-minute drive will take you into Kilkenny City while Waterford is a 30-minute drive.

The property is located close to Thomastown railway station and is on the Dublin to Waterford Intercity route. Bennettsbridge and Inistioge are both also in close proximity.

4 Berkeley Lawn

Dublin Road

Thomastown

Co Kilkenny

R95 RR70

Viewing is highly recommended. Further information is available from John Doherty at Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, tel 056-7721904 or 086-2324941.

Guide Price: €275,000

BER: D2