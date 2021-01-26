New online leaflets will help Kilkenny people get back into the heart of the planning process

A new series of online planning information leaflets will help put the citizen back into the heart of the planning process, according to Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan.

Deputy Phelan said the new leaflets contain practical, accessible information on how the planning system works and explain how best to engage with it.

“Proper planning across our communities transforms lives. It is a complex process but the key ingredient is engagement and collaboration with local residents.

“Sometimes people see planning as the preserve of experts while struggling to engage with it.

“To put the citizen back into the heart of the planning process first takes proper knowledge, information and awareness raising. And we will need that awareness in planning for the rebound from COVID-19 and tackling climate, housing and other issues in how we develop.

“I commend my Fine Gael colleague, Minister of State with responsibility for Local Government and Planning Peter Burke, on the launch of the new series of easy to use information leaflets for the public on the workings of the planning process and the critical role people and communities play in that process.

“These leaflets are a small but crucial step in the work of the Office of the Planning Regulator established by Government to, amongst other things, enhance public awareness of the benefits of planning and its role in shaping communities for the common good.

“These leaflets replaces ones published back in the 1990s and will be an invaluable tool for the householder thinking of improving their home, the business person in developing their premises or anyone who wants to know more about planning and the key role they can play in it.”

The leaflets are entitled:

Introducing the Planning System

A Guide to the Development Plan

A Guide to Planning Permission

A Guide to Making a Planning Application

A Guide to Making a Planning Appeal

A Guide to Planning Enforcement in Ireland

A Guide to Applying for Planning Permission to Build a House

A Guide to Doing Work Around the House

Agricultural and Farm Development-The Planning Issues

A Guide to Planning for the Business Person

Environmental Assessments and Planning in Ireland

A Guide to Architectural Heritage

Archaeology in the Planning Process

Strategic Infrastructure Development



The leaflets are available at www.opr.ie/planning-leaflets/. They will also be made available on the websites of local authorities, libraries, and citizen’s information centres.