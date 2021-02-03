Former Thomastown bank listed in latest Youbid.ie auction

A former AIB bank branch in the 13th century town of Thomastown is among the properties listed for Youbid.ie’s next online auction on February 18.

At only 116 sq mts the property is a compact 19th century two-storey in need of some renovation but its modest size could make it suitable for a host of uses such as a personal office, an art gallery, studio or general retail.

The old AIB branch enjoys a prominent corner site between Thomastown’s Market Street and Low Street and has an Advised Minimum Value (AMV) of €90,000.

The ground floor features a front sales room with an office to the rear, a store room and a ladies WC.

Upstairs there are two offices, a kitchen and a gents WC. There is an emergency exit to the rear to the street through an adjoining yard.

Thomastown, on the Nore river, is a busy market town located approximately 18km from Kilkenny City and 40km from Waterford City.

It is easily accessed from junction 10 on the M9 Motorway.

The town also hosts a railway station which provides a frequent daily rail service to Dublin and Waterford.

Thomastown has an array of craft shops and cafes/restaurants while Mount Juliet Estate and Golf Club is only 5km away.

Youbid.ie’s previous live-streamed events have seen 83% of properties listed sold at an average of 14% over reserve prices.

The properties for the February 18 auction are listed on the platform. Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979. Email info@youbid.ie for more details.