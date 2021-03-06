Property Watch: Kilkenny semi-d estimated to sell for €135,000

A semi-d in Kilkenny has been valued at €135,000 and is up for auction.

In Urlingford, 26 Chapelfields, is a semi-detached, three-bedroomed house. The property, which has a guide price of €135,000, extends to approximately 101 square metres (1,087 sq. ft) and has a South-facing rear garden. The property has off street parking, gas fired central heating and requires some modernisation.

The Urlingford house is one of three Kilkenny properties included in the upcoming BidX1 auction.

BidX1, the digital property investment platform, has launched a new catalogue of more than 200 Irish properties, all of which will be offered via online auction on 19th March.

The full catalogue can be viewed on the BidX1 platform, where users can filter by location or price-point to find properties that suit their requirements: https://bidx1.com/en/en-ie/ auction/properties/1215.