Get away from it all with beachside property going under the hammer for €95,000

Make a break for the coast with this holiday home at a bargain price.

This mid-terrace three-bedroom house, which is 2km from Courtown Beach in Wexford, goes under the hammer at €95,000.

The property is included in the BidX1 auction next week.

(See 15 Photos and Walk Through Video)

The home is located in the Beachside development accessed off the R742.

The property also has a comfortable balcony off the master bedroom.

The home extends to approximately 77 sqm (829 sqft).



Local amenities include Riverchapel National School, Courtown Beach, Ardamine Beach and Flanagan's Wharf along with a wide range of shops, bars and restaurants.



