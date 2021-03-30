Stunning eight-bedroom luxury house - with nine bathrooms - on sale for €650,000

A stunning eight-bedroom residence situated on large mature landscaped grounds in the much sought after area of Dundrum, Tipperary is up for sale.

On entering this property, the exceptional quality of finish throughout is immediately evident.

From the feature fireplaces, grand staircase, parquet flooring and stunning conservatory, no expense has has been spared in making this a truly unique home which is extremely well decorated internally and stands on beautifully well maintained mature gardens.

Boasting 418.1 Sq. Meters (4,500 Sq. Feet) of accommodation including eight ensuite bedrooms, kitchen, solid maple timber floor conservatory which leads out to a decking area with stunning views of the surrounding area.

The property has a special zoned heating system. The large master bedroom comprises of its own luxury private dressing room and ensuite bathroom.

The property is close to the four-star Dundrum House Hotel Golf & Leisure Resort with its host of amenities.

