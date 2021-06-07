For Sale: €89k can bag you a charming Kilkenny terraced townhouse!

Donohoe Town and Country bring to market a very attractive two bed terraced townhouse residence in the scenic Kilkenny village of Goresbridge.

The property is situated in the middle of Goresbridge, sited fronting onto Barrowmount Road and adjacent to all the services and amenities, to include shop, primary school, Church, etc.

Goresbridge is a quiet village, which boasts all the charm of country life with the accessibility of Carlow town and Kilkenny city only 25 mins away and Dublin within commuting distance, 90 minutes away.

Nestled in the heart of the Barrow Valley, the River Barrow being an ever-increasing popular attraction with river walks and a quay accessible in the village - ideal for the walking/hiking enthusiast.

The property comprises of a lovely granite stone exterior, situated in the heart of Goresbridge and right adjacent to all services and amenities.

This is an attractive stone cottage which provides all modern conveniences and has been nicely kept, maintained and decorated.

It is very suitable as a starter or retirement home.

