Your very own beach house? Going under hammer with €50k guide price

This charming beach property is a stroll from the famous Banna Strand in Co Kerry.

It has a guide price of €50,000 at the BidX1 property auction this month.

The detached two bedroom bungalow, which spans 91 sq. m (979 sq. ft), requires modernisation.

The property is situated in Banna Beach Holiday Homes development, 11km northwest of Tralee Town.

It is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €1,800 per annum.

Local amenities include Banna Beach, Banna Beach Resort, Ardfert Medical Centre, Little Voyagers Childcare & Kate Browne's Restaurant & Bar.

Further amenities can be found in Tralee Town.

Transport links include regular Bus Eireann service (274) Tralee train station approximately 12km, N21, N22, N69, N70, N86.