PROPERTY WATCH: 'Doer-upper' property in the West of Ireland offers amazing views

A 'doer-upper' 4 bedroom bungalow sited on approximately 1 acre of grounds at Cleendargan, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim comes to market offering endless potential for any purchaser and enjoys panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.
Ideally situated in a rural setting and yet only 2km from the nearby waterside town of Ballinamore the property which is need of modernisation comprises of the following accommodation: hallway, living room (open fireplace), kitchen, utility room, toilet, bathroom and four bedrooms together with detached garage.
Some of the many features include; Excellent development potential to complete to own requirements & large elevated site.
Viewing by appointment only with sole selling agent. AMV €99,000. Contact Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, phone: (071) 964 5555.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.