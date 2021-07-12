Four bed dormer bungalow in easy reach of Kilkenny city has €70k guide price

BidX1 are bringing this 4-bed, 2-bath dormer bungalow in Cuffesgrange, County Kilkenny to public auction.

The property requires refurbishment and has a detached garage to the rear.

The vacant possession extends to approximately 119 sq. m (1,280 sq. ft) on a site area extending to 0.14 hectares (0.34 acres).

Cuffesgrange is situated approximately 8km south of Kilkenny city and 50km north of Waterford city.

The subject property is located off the N76, approximately 1.5km north of Cuffesgrange.

Local amenities include Church Hill National School, Grange Inn Pub and Church of the Holy Cross along with a range of shops, bars and restaurants in nearby Kilkenny city.

Transport in the area includes the N76, regular bus routes from Kilkenny town (600, 717) and Kilkenny train station (10.6km).

The property was not internally inspected or measured by BidX1. The information was provided by the vendor.

