GALLERY: Magnificent Kilkenny city outskirts living for €785k - take a tour!

CLICK 'NEXT>' ABOVE TO TOUR THE HOUSE
DNG Ella Dunphy are delighted to bring Friars' Inch Meadows to the market. This family home is an imposing property situated on the outskirts of Kilkenny City (Bleach Road) and within walking distance of all amenities. This residence offers elegantly proportioned light-filled accommodation with spectacular views of the south facing private mature garden and patio area. Friars' Inch Meadows has an exclusive private location with enormous appeal in a sought-after residential area and must be viewed to be fully appreciated. Viewings strictly by appointment only with Ella Dunphy.
CLICK 'NEXT' TO CONTINUE
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.