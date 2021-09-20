Wow! Could you see yourself at home in this Carlow penthouse property for €105k?

CLICK 'NEXT>' TO GO TO NEXT PIC
Apartment 6, The Old Mill, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow
FOR SALE: €105,000 - 2 Bed - 1 Bath - 110 m² -Apartment
Maher Property Advisors bring this penthouse duplex apartment for sale in the Old Mill Development in Leighlinbridge. The property is within walking distance to all local amenities such as the River Barrow Walkway, Lord Bagenal Hotel, Arboretum Garden Centre, shops and food outlets. It comprises on the ground floor of the apartment, storage closet, master bedroom with fitted wardrobes, double bedroom and family bathroom. Upstairs comprises open plan living room and kitchen. The property is fitted out to the highest standard, however would need some maintenance internally.
