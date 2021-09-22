Main street property in Kilkenny town has guide price of just €50k!

CLICK 'NEXT>' ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC
39 Main Street, Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny, E41 PY17 - GUIDE PRICE 50,000
Bidx1 bring this main street mixed used property in Urlingford to the market.
The property is arranged to provide a two storey mid-terrace mixed use building. Internally the property comprises a ground floor retail unit together with ancillary accommodation overhead. The property requires finishing works internally. The property benefts from a central location on the Main Street in Urlingford town. Surrounding occupiers include Bank of Ireland, Centra and The Wishing Well Takeaway. Total floor area extending to approximately 163 sq. m (1,754 sq. ft).
