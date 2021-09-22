Search

22/09/2021

Main street property in Kilkenny town has guide price of just €50k!

Property going to auction next week - pics and details below!

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

CLICK 'NEXT>' ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC

39 Main Street, Urlingford, Co. Kilkenny, E41 PY17 - GUIDE PRICE 50,000

Bidx1 bring this main street mixed used property in Urlingford to the market. 

The property is arranged to provide a two storey mid-terrace mixed use building. Internally the property comprises a ground floor retail unit together with ancillary accommodation overhead. The property requires finishing works internally. The property benefts from a central location on the Main Street in Urlingford town. Surrounding occupiers include Bank of Ireland, Centra and The Wishing Well Takeaway. Total floor area extending to approximately 163 sq. m (1,754 sq. ft). 

CLICK 'NEXT' BELOW FOR NEXT PIC

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media