Property: Kilkenny city living at its finest - click for pics!

CLICK 'NEXT>' BUTTON TO TOUR THE HOUSE
8 College Square, Kilkenny City
5 BEDS - 4 BATHS - 234m2
ASKING PRICE: €595,000
Fitzgerald Auctioneers are favoured with instructions to bring this prestigious executive 5 bedroom property to the market. 8 College Square is an exceptionally well presented home in the exclusive College Square development. College Square is a high-quality premium housing development renowned for its superior quality craftsmanship and design. This is an impressive home which has been upgraded and developed by the current owners and comes to the market in pristine turnkey condition. The property has a contemporary luxurious feel with large bright well-proportioned rooms extending over three floors.
Click through the gallery by pressing 'NEXT>' - there will be a link to the full property listing at the end of the gallery.
The Kilkenny Ladies First team made a winning start to their Leinster League campaign, beating Three Rock Rovers 1-0.
Dicksboro’s Timmy Clifford looks ahead with David O’Carroll (Lisdowney) in pursuit during the opening round of the championship on Sunday. Picture: Billy Culleton
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.