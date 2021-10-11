The perfect blend? Kilkenny city commercial/residential unit for sale - click for pics!

CLICK 'NEXT>' BUTTON TO TOUR CAFE
MOLLY'S CAFE, 85 John Street, Kilkenny
2 beds - 2 baths - 158m2
ASKING PRICE: €300,000
Located in the heart of Kilkenny City, next to John’s Bridge and Kilkenny Canal Square, this newly renovated and refurbished commercial/residential unit is a real opportunity for an ambitious couple to set their mark on the strong hospitality trade in Kilkenny City. The sale of Molly’s Café is an exciting business opportunity. With its positioning in the centre of Kilkenny City and its proximity to the major tourist attractions that Kilkenny City boasts, Molly’s Café needs to be recognised for its potential and opportunity.
Click to end of gallery for link to full listing!
CLICK 'NEXT>' BUTTON TO TOUR CAFE
Capitulation on her way to winning at Bellewstown and the €1,000 purchase now has Sunday's €120,000 Irish EBF Auction Series Race Final as her target
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.