Super 3-bed home in charming town close to Kilkenny city at great price - click for pics!

9 Dunan, Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny
3 Beds - 3 Baths
ASKING PRICE: €205,000
DNG Ella Dunphy are proud to present this stunning 3 bedroom semi-detached family home. No.9 Dunan is presented for sale in excellent condition throughout offering bright and spacious living areas and well-proportioned bedrooms. Conveniently located at the front of the estate this property further benefits from the large green area in front of the property and ample parking. It has an exceptionally large rear garden due its position on a corner site. Located just a 5-minute walk from the historic village of Thomastown and its many amenities and a choice of schools just minutes away.
