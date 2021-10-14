Search

14/10/2021

This Kilkenny cottage has undeniable potential and a low price tag - click for more!

Brumby Cottage, Listerlin, Tullogher, County Kilkenny

2 Beds - 1 Bath - 70m2

ASKING PRICE: €120,000

Located on an elevated site with lovely views over the surrounding landscape, Brumby Cottage offers outstanding potential to create a home of character and warmth in the South Kilkenny countryside. The cottage, which requires significant upgrading, extends to c.70sq/m and currently comprises of an entrance hall and living room that opens to a conservatory. Also on the ground floor is a kitchen and shower room. Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms. Outside there are a range of outbuildings and gardens extending to c. 0.6 acres.

