This Kilkenny cottage has undeniable potential and a low price tag - click for more!

CLICK 'NEXT>' BUTTON FOR NEXT PIC
Brumby Cottage, Listerlin, Tullogher, County Kilkenny
2 Beds - 1 Bath - 70m2
ASKING PRICE: €120,000
Located on an elevated site with lovely views over the surrounding landscape, Brumby Cottage offers outstanding potential to create a home of character and warmth in the South Kilkenny countryside. The cottage, which requires significant upgrading, extends to c.70sq/m and currently comprises of an entrance hall and living room that opens to a conservatory. Also on the ground floor is a kitchen and shower room. Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms. Outside there are a range of outbuildings and gardens extending to c. 0.6 acres.
Click to end of gallery for a link to full listing!
CLICK 'NEXT>' BUTTON FOR NEXT PIC
Chairman of Kilkenny Vintner Federation Anthony Morrison, Diageo Ireland Managing Director Barry O'Sullivan, Account Executive Aidan Maher and President of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce Colin Ahern
The Kilkenny scrum half looks to get the ball away during the home side’s 12-10 victory over Dundalk in the Leinster League at Foulkstown on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Mark Desmond
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.