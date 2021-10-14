Townhouse in the heart of Portlaoise going for €65k - click for more!

CLICK 'NEXT>' BUTTON FOR NEXT PIC
5 Well Road, Portlaoise, Co. Laois
1 Bed - 1 Reception Room
ASKING PRICE: €65,000
Sherry FitzGerald Hyland Keating are delighted to bring to the sales market this petite centrally located single story town house. Consisting of a reception room and 1 bedroom totalling 48sq.m. This is an ideal opportunity for anyone looking for a project with hugh potential to add value. Located on the Well Road right in the heart of Portlaoise town centre with every amenity just a stone's throw from your front door.
