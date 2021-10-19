Calling all DIYers - €70k townhouse just over Kilkenny border in need of TLC

A fabulous 3 bedroom house overlooking the main street of of Rathdowney, County Laois, just a few kilometres over the Kilkenny border, is now up for grabs.
Ideally situated, it is in close proximity to schools, shops, and all local amenities.
This quaint town house is going to auction with a guide price of €70,000.
