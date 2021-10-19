Spacious 4-bed for sale in one of Kilkenny city's most desirable areas - click for pics!

CLICK 'NEXT>' BUTTON TO TOUR HOME
23 Hollybank Crescent, Clongowen, Kilkenny
4 beds - 3 baths - 143m2
ASKING PRICE: €325,000
23 Hollybank Crescent is a spacious four bedroom semi-detached family home situated in one of the most sought after residential locations in Kilkenny. The accommodation is light filled and has a beautiful flow due to the large hallway and extensive living areas. The location of this property is second to none within walking distance of a host of local amenities including shopping centres, leisure facilities and your choice of excellent schools.
Click through gallery to view the house - link to full listing at end of gallery.
CLICK 'NEXT>' BUTTON TO TOUR HOME
Often these shoeboxes are the only gifts these children will receive at Christmas and the joy that they bring is incredible
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.