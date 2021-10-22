Impressive country residence hits the Kilkenny property market - click to take a tour!

CLICK 'NEXT>' BUTTON TO TOUR HOME

Bethany, Burnchurch, Cuffesgrange, Co. Kilkenny

4 beds - 4 baths - 279 sqm

ASKING PRICE: €875,000

Sherry FitzGerald McCreery are pleased to present Bethany, Burnchurch, Cuffesgrange, Co Kilkenny to the market for sale. Ideal for the equestrian enthusiast, this impressive architect designed family home on circa 2.97 Acres / 1.2 Hectares will attract local, national and international interest. This wonderful country retreat is superbly located in the sought-after townland of Burnchurch, a short drive from Kilkenny City Centre. A sweeping gravel driveway from the main access laneway leads to a very imposing two storey residence with extensive and light filled accommodation. Bethany was constructed in 2005 and designed by Gittens Murray Architect who are based in Kilkenny City.

The flair and finish also extends to the exterior with a magnificent wrap around veranda and patio area which is perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining on a grand scale. The extensive grounds provide peace and tranquillity and are a haven for children to play in privacy and safety. A tastefully detached garage and carport compliment the main house. Equestrian facilities are situated adjacent to the main residence with a separate access from the main access laneway. There is a large stand alone hay shed (measuring 30ft x 45ft approx.). To the rear of the shed is a Lean-to stable fitted with 3 loose boxes (measuring 24ft x 17ft approx.) and a tack room. A stud railed sand arena is adjacent to the outbuildings and measures 50m x 28m approx.

Bethany is superbly located in the sought-after townland of Burnchurch which is in the parish of Cuffesgrange. A two minute drive will take you to the N76 Callan/Clonmel Road with a short commuting time of less than 10 minutes into Kilkenny City centre. A journey of 8 minutes will take you to the M9 Motorway (Junction 9 Danesfort) allowing easy access to Waterford, Kildare and Dublin. Burnchurch National School and Church Hill National School are both in very close proximity.

Viewing of this wonderful property is highly recommended. Call John Doherty at Sherry FitzGerald McCreery on 056 7721904.

