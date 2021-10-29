This 2-bed Kilkenny city home is cozy, central and economical - click for pics!

CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT PIC
13 Kickham Street, Kilkenny, Co. Kilkenny
2 BEDS - 1 BATH
ASKING PRICE: €197,000
This opportunity is almost unique! It rarely if ever happens that one of these special properties comes for sale. Number 13 Kickham Street is an on-street city centre, two bedroomed house that has been renovated and upgraded from its original condition. Kickham Street is one of the small residential streets in Kilkenny city centre, that gives easy access around the city and is within walking distance of all the city has to offer.
