5-bed Kilkenny home on 20 acres + equestrian facilities for €1.2m - click to tour!

Higginstown Lodge, Clara, Co. Kilkenny
5 Bed - 4 Bath - 303 m²
ASKING PRICE: €1,200,000
Higginstown Lodge comprises of a very fine 5-bedroom country residence, with c.3,500 sq.ft. of living accommodation and extensive equestrian facilities laid out on c.20 acres. The property was completely renovated and extended in 2012 / 2013 to provide a wonderful family home. Located in a picturesque setting the property is accessed through electric security gates with a well-lit tarmacadam drive leading to ample car parking and lawns either side. The residence has been refurbished to an exceptional standard which has all the modern conveniences with a large emphasis on light, complete with high quality fixtures and fittings throughout.
