Search

02/11/2021

Ideal investment? Charming 2-bed Kilkenny city property for sale - click for pics!

Reporter:

Reporter

CLICK 'NEXT>' BUTTON FOR NEXT PIC

20 Troy's Gate, Kilkenny City

2 beds - 2 baths

ASKING PRICE: €163,000

FitzGerald Auctioneers are delighted to bring this charming two-storey mid-terrace home to the market, located within the historic core of Kilkenny City and within easy walking distance to the city centre. Numerous nearby amenities include the Nore Linear Walk, St Luke's General hospital and your choice of schools and shops!

This two bedroom house includes a living room and kitchen with dining area on the ground floor leading to a rear yard and outdoor space. It has been upgraded with double glazed windows and doors, new kitchen cabinets, new floor coverings and redecoration throughout. The living room includes an ornate cast iron mantelpiece and ample seating. Each of the bedrooms benefits from an ensuite shower and WC. The house is an ideal investment for city living, AirBnb guest accommodation or as a starter home. Viewing is highly recommended for this wonderful city property.

Click to end of gallery for link to full listing!

CLICK 'NEXT>' BUTTON FOR NEXT PIC

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media