Ideal investment? Charming 2-bed Kilkenny city property for sale - click for pics!

20 Troy's Gate, Kilkenny City
2 beds - 2 baths
ASKING PRICE: €163,000
FitzGerald Auctioneers are delighted to bring this charming two-storey mid-terrace home to the market, located within the historic core of Kilkenny City and within easy walking distance to the city centre. Numerous nearby amenities include the Nore Linear Walk, St Luke's General hospital and your choice of schools and shops!
This two bedroom house includes a living room and kitchen with dining area on the ground floor leading to a rear yard and outdoor space. It has been upgraded with double glazed windows and doors, new kitchen cabinets, new floor coverings and redecoration throughout. The living room includes an ornate cast iron mantelpiece and ample seating. Each of the bedrooms benefits from an ensuite shower and WC. The house is an ideal investment for city living, AirBnb guest accommodation or as a starter home. Viewing is highly recommended for this wonderful city property.
