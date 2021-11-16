Bright and spacious premium three storey 4-bed home for sale in Kilkenny - click to tour!

CLICK 'NEXT>' TO TOUR HOME
6 Rosehill Avenue, Kells Road, Kilkenny
4 beds - 3 baths - 176.85m2
ASKING PRICE: €395,000
6 Rosehill Avenue is a bright and spacious three storey four-bedroom luxurious home. It boasts exceptional family living space due to its two living rooms and large kitchen and is beautifully presented, over three floors. This cleverly designed home is in excellent condition and the new owners will be delighted with the light filled space this home offers. The property further benefits from a private garden (not overlooked) offering peace and tranquillity in a city setting. Rosehill Avenue is a highly sought after area and situated just 100 metres from Kilkenny’s Ring Road, while also being 5 min drive from Kilkenny’s M9 Link Road. Viewings Strictly by appointment only. Contact DNG Ella Dunphy on '056 7786000'
Click through to end of gallery for link to full listing...
CLICK 'NEXT>' TO TOUR HOME
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.