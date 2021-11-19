4-bed, 3-bath on large site in Kilkenny city at a competitive price - click for pics!

CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT PIC
25 Father Albert Place, Kilkenny
4 Bed - 3 Bath - 135 m²
ASKING PRICE: €290,000
25 Father Albert Place is a double-extended four bedroomed house on a large site that allows for further development. The size of the corner site that the property sits on is large enough to construct another house on. Father Albert Place is a small cluster of houses that surround a large green area and are within a 5-minute stroll of Kilkenny city centre. Father Albert Place is ideally located and can be accessed off Circular Road or The Old Callan Road. The development is within a 2-minute drive of Kilkenny's ring road and motorway access.
