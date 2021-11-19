Immaculate 3-bed, 3-bath family home in Kilkenny city for sale - click to tour!

CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT PIC
10 Ashfield East, Old Golf Links Road, Kilkenny
3 beds - 3 baths - 100.8m2
ASKING PRICE: €285,000
Sherry FitzGerald McCreery are delighted to present number 10 Ashfield East to the open market. This outstanding three bedroom semi-detached family home was built in 2004 and purchased by the current owner in 2009. This property also has the added benefit of a large rear garden and decking area. The property extends to 100.8 sq. m / 1,085 sq. ft. (approx) and is presented in very good condition. It will appeal to buyers looking for a quality home in a convenient location close to Kilkenny City Centre.
CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT PIC
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.