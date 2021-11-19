3-bed, 2-bath home in iconic part of Kilkenny on sale for just €135k - click for more!

CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT PIC
14 Suir Crescent, Mooncoin, Kilkenny
3 beds - 2 baths
ASKING PRICE: €135,000
RE/MAX Team Fogarty are delighted to introduce this property to the market. This attractive 3-bed 2-bath end-of-terrace family home is situated in Mooncoin village and is within walking distance to schools, shops and all services and amenities. Accommodation on the ground floor comprises: entrance hall, sitting room with fitted stove, extended kitchen-dining room with access to the enclosed rear courtyard. The bathroom is also located on the ground floor. The first floor has three bedrooms with the master bedroom en-suite. This beautiful home will make an ideal starter home and viewing is highly recommended.
Click to end of gallery for link to full listing...
CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT PIC
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.