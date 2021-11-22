Search

22/11/2021

Impressive family home in sought-after Kilkenny city development for sale - click to tour!

Reporter:

Reporter

CLICK 'NEXT>' TO TOUR HOME

2 Mapleview, Parcnagowan, Kilkenny City

3 beds - 3 baths - 99m2

ASKING PRICE: €275,000

2 Mapleview, Parcnagowan is a very impressive and spacious three bedroom terraced family home superbly positioned in a leafy and quiet cul-de-sac. Parcnagowan is a popular development of spacious family homes built in 2005 by McCorry Homes. The location on the Outrath Road, just off the main Waterford Road is one of the city's most sought-after residential locations. The layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall, living room with a feature bay window and open fireplace, spacious open plan kitchen/dining room and a utility room/guest WC. The layout at first floor level is as equally impressive and comprises: landing area, three generous sized bedrooms (master with en-suite) and a family bathroom. The front garden is bordered by mature beech hedging on both sides. A cobblelock driveway provides off-street parking for one car. The rear garden (measuring 39ft L x 19ft W approx.) is fully enclosed with a block wall at the end and concrete posts and wooden panels on both sides.

Click through to end of gallery for link to full listing...

CLICK 'NEXT>' TO TOUR HOME

 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media