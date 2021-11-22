Impressive family home in sought-after Kilkenny city development for sale - click to tour!

CLICK 'NEXT>' TO TOUR HOME
2 Mapleview, Parcnagowan, Kilkenny City
3 beds - 3 baths - 99m2
ASKING PRICE: €275,000
2 Mapleview, Parcnagowan is a very impressive and spacious three bedroom terraced family home superbly positioned in a leafy and quiet cul-de-sac. Parcnagowan is a popular development of spacious family homes built in 2005 by McCorry Homes. The location on the Outrath Road, just off the main Waterford Road is one of the city's most sought-after residential locations. The layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall, living room with a feature bay window and open fireplace, spacious open plan kitchen/dining room and a utility room/guest WC. The layout at first floor level is as equally impressive and comprises: landing area, three generous sized bedrooms (master with en-suite) and a family bathroom. The front garden is bordered by mature beech hedging on both sides. A cobblelock driveway provides off-street parking for one car. The rear garden (measuring 39ft L x 19ft W approx.) is fully enclosed with a block wall at the end and concrete posts and wooden panels on both sides.
