24 Nov 2021

Premium family home with a close commute to Kilkenny city for sale - click to tour!

Reporter:

Reporter

Newtown House, Bishopslough East, Bennettsbridge, Co Kilkenny

5 beds - 5 baths - 271 sqm

ASKING PRICE: €695,000

Newtown House is a premium family home on circa 0.96 Acre / 0.39 Hectare of glorious gardens complete with an outdoor barbeque house, AstroTurf tennis court and detached double garage, brought to the market by SHERRY FITZGERALD MCCREERY.

The property is superbly located in a countryside setting in the townland of Bishopslough East, Newtown, which is in the parish of Bennettsbridge.

It was built to an extremely high standard by the owners in 2010 and incorporates elite finishes, building methods and the highest quality and standard of modern convenience. Throughout the entire property quality has not been compromised in the build from the exterior including a Limestone arched front entrance, double glazed wood grain sliding sash windows, Signature range timber framed doors, Tegral blue slates on the roof, K-rend buttermilk maintenance free exterior plaster, oversized window sills and high plinth plaster border. The high quality interior fit out includes bespoke painted timber wainscoting and decorative architraves, a bespoke built home bar in the living room, bespoke kitchen, wardrobes in the dressing room and a built-in home office on the landing area on the second floor.

The magnificent and private south-facing rear garden is laid in rolling lawns bordered by laurel hedging with plenty of colourful planting. An Astroturf amateur sized tennis court/sports and recreation area (measuring 25m x 15m) is located at the end of the garden. The rear of the property also features a large decking area which is surrounded by a curved wall with recessed lighting. A paving slabbed footpath, with lighting, leads to a covered barbeque house which is perfect for alfresco dining and entertaining. The barbeque area is surrounded by raised flower beds and features power supply, lighting and heating. A large concrete based, block built, insulated dog kennel is situated to the rear of the property. The kennel includes infrared heating, fresh water trough and is surrounded by post and rail fencing.

Click through to end of gallery for link to full listing...

