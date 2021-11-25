4-bed family home on generous site in Kilkenny going for only €165k - click to tour!

CLICK 'NEXT>' TO TOUR PROPERTY
Kolbe, Mooncoin, Kilkenny
4 beds - 2 baths - 263.91m2
ASKING PRICE: €165,000
DNG Ella Dunphy present a prime opportunity to acquire this 4-bedroom family home located on a generous site. This family home features spacious bright accommodation but does require updating and refurbishment throughout. The property further benefits from its ideal location within walking distance of the village of Mooncoin offering all local amenities on your doorstep. This unique property offers exceptional space and value and must be viewed to appreciate its impressive potential and setting. Viewings are by appointment only - 056 7786000.
