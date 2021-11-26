Substantial 3-bed semi-detached family home in Kilkenny city for sale - click to tour!

CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT PIC
18 Talbot's Court, Freshford Road, Kilkenny
3 beds - 3 baths - 111m2
ASKING PRICE: €325,000
18 Talbot's Court is a substantial three bedroom semi-detached family home, which comes to the market in excellent condition throughout. The property is superbly located overlooking a mature green area with a children's playground. Talbot's Court is a premium development of quality family homes built in 2006, and located in a sought-after residential location just off the Freshford Road. The spacious and bright accommodation extends to 111 Sq. M. / 1,195 Sq. Ft. (approx.) over two levels. The layout at ground floor level comprises: entrance hall, guest wc, living room with a feature bay window and open fire place, spacious open plan kitchen/dining room and a utility room. The layout at first floor level is as equally impressive and comprises: landing area, three generous sized bedrooms (master with en-suite) and a family bathroom.
