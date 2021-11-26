Kilkenny city centre apartment on the market for €145k - click to tour!

CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT PIC.
Apt. 63 The Arches, Barrack Street, Kilkenny
1 Bed - 1 Bath - 38.73 m²
ASKING PRICE: €145,000
DNG Ella Dunphy Ltd are delighted to present this stunning third floor apartment in this sought-after location. The accommodation briefly comprises of an entrance hall which all rooms lead off from, living, kitchen and dining room, a large double bedroom and a large main bathroom. The kitchen/living room is spacious and bright due to the large French doors that lead out onto a private balcony. This home will appeal to a wide range of purchasers from the young to the older generation who are looking to downsize and to investors as properties within this development rent exceptionally well. The apartment further benefits from its proximity to Kilkenny city. This exceptional property is ideally located just minutes from the exciting new Abby Quarter development that is creating new business opportunities and increasing amenities the area. This apartment must be viewed to be truly appreciated.
