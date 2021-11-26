Superb 3-bed, 2-bath in Kilkenny city centre for sale - click to tour!

CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT PIC
86, Upper Patrick Street, Kilkenny
3 Bed - 2 Bath - 87m2
ASKING PRICE: €275,000
Sherry FitzGerald McCreery are delighted to present Number 86 Upper Patrick Street to the market. Built in 1971 and extended in the late1990's, this spacious three bedroom end of terrace home is presented in turn key condition throughout and is sure to appeal to buyers looking for a quality home located in the heart of Kilkenny City Centre. This fine property is superbly positioned at the top of Patrick Street and extends to 87.3 m² / 940 sq. ft. The house was fully renovated in 2021 which included an upgrade of the electrics and fuse board. The accommodation at ground level comprises: entrance hall, living room, open plan kitchen/dining room and wetroom/guest wc. The layout at first floor level comprises: landing area, three bedrooms and a family bathroom.
