Kilkenny city 3-bed, 3-bath property for sale at €195k - click to tour!

CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT PIC
65 Lakeview Drive, Lakeside, Kilkenny
3-BED | 3-BATH
ASKING PRICE: €275,000
DNG Ella Dunphy are delighted to present this home. It is located opposite a gorgeous lake amenity creating a sense of serenity within a bustling city setting yet offering privacy and seclusion. 65 Lakeview Drive represents a 3 bed duplex set in a sought after area within close proximity to Kilkenny city centre. Lakeview Drive enjoys a wealth of local schools, recreational facilities, shopping centres and transport links on its doorstep. MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre and Railway Station are only a 5-minute walk while the M9 Motorway is less than a five minute drive making Dublin/Waterford and Carlow an easy commute. Viewings by appointment only.
Click through gallery to tour property...!
CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT PIC
Nathan Corden, sponsor, Calum Connolly, James Cordon, sponsor, handler Mike Cronin, Shane Rigney, Willie Rigney with race winner All About Ted in Shelbourne Park on Saturday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.