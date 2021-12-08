Uniquely eccentric Kilkenny family home for sale at a great price - click to tour!

CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT PIC
Boston House, Liss, Tullaroan, Co. Kilkenny
4 beds - 3 baths - 321m2
ASKING PRICE: €375,000
Boston House is a classic Edwardian family residence which stands proudly on an elevated site extending to circa 0.75 Acre/0.3 Hectare of wonderful gardens. This landmark property, on the market now with Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, was built in 1906 and has been occupied by the current owners since 1980. This wonderful and unique architecturally designed home retains all the features of the Edwardian period including an asymmetrical roof line with gables and motifs, original lead lighting in the windows, original staircase, decorative plasterwork, cornices, internal doors, wood floors and high ceilings.
Boston house is conveniently located on the edge of Tullaroan village in the townland of Liss. A 15 minute drive (via R887) will take you into Kilkenny city centre.
Click through to end of gallery for a link to full listing...
Contact John Doherty from Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery to arrange a viewing on '056 772 1904'.
CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT PIC
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.