08 Dec 2021

Uniquely eccentric Kilkenny family home for sale at a great price - click to tour!

Boston House, Liss, Tullaroan, Co. Kilkenny

4 beds - 3 baths - 321m2

ASKING PRICE: €375,000

Boston House is a classic Edwardian family residence which stands proudly on an elevated site extending to circa 0.75 Acre/0.3 Hectare of wonderful gardens. This landmark property, on the market now with Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, was built in 1906 and has been occupied by the current owners since 1980. This wonderful and unique architecturally designed home retains all the features of the Edwardian period including an asymmetrical roof line with gables and motifs, original lead lighting in the windows, original staircase, decorative plasterwork, cornices, internal doors, wood floors and high ceilings.

Boston house is conveniently located on the edge of Tullaroan village in the townland of Liss. A 15 minute drive (via R887) will take you into Kilkenny city centre.

Contact John Doherty from Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery to arrange a viewing on '056 772 1904'.

