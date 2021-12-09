3-bed Kilkenny city central living for €150k - click to tour!

CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT PIC
20 Butts Green, Kilkenny, Kilkenny
3 beds - 1 bath - 65.48m2
ASKING PRICE: €150,000
Fitzgerald Auctioneers are delighted to bring 20 Butts Green to the market. Butts Green is a mature well-established residential area within 5 minutes’ walk of the historic core of Kilkenny City and the new Abbey Quarter development. The property is perfectly positioned towards the front of the development with a large garden and a cobble lock drive-way providing private parking. The property is well presented and has been recently painted throughout. Ground floor accommodation comprises of an entrance hall with understairs storage, a living room and a large bright kitchen dining room to the rear. The kitchen features pine fitted units providing ample storage and a cosy solid fuel stove. Off the kitchen there is a large utility room and a family bathroom. First floor accommodation has three bedrooms, two double and one single. This property is an ideal first home or an excellent investment opportunity. Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate all the property offers.
