10 Dec 2021

Like a postcard! Charming Kilkenny thatch cottage for sale - click for pics!

Reporter:

Reporter

Old Luffany, Carrigeen, Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny

1 Bed - 1 Bath

ASKING PRICE: €125,000

Brophy Cusack Real Estate team are delighted to bring this thatch cottage to the market. The property consists of a living area, kitchen, bedroom & bathroom. Externally the property has a garden to the left hand side of the property & to the right hand side we have a small yard area with a workshop, fuel store & a utility shed. The cottage is built of clay, stone and concrete and dates originally back to the late 18th/turn of the 19th century. Old Luffany was a fishing community established on the north bank of the River Suir, neighbouring centres of population include both Carrigeen & Mooncoin Villages.

Click through gallery for more pics of this charming thatched cottage!

For further information or to arrange a viewing please contact sole selling agents Brophy Cusack on 051 511333.

