Like a postcard! Charming Kilkenny thatch cottage for sale - click for pics!

CLICK 'NEXT>' ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC
Old Luffany, Carrigeen, Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny
1 Bed - 1 Bath
ASKING PRICE: €125,000
Brophy Cusack Real Estate team are delighted to bring this thatch cottage to the market. The property consists of a living area, kitchen, bedroom & bathroom. Externally the property has a garden to the left hand side of the property & to the right hand side we have a small yard area with a workshop, fuel store & a utility shed. The cottage is built of clay, stone and concrete and dates originally back to the late 18th/turn of the 19th century. Old Luffany was a fishing community established on the north bank of the River Suir, neighbouring centres of population include both Carrigeen & Mooncoin Villages.
Click through gallery for more pics of this charming thatched cottage!
For further information or to arrange a viewing please contact sole selling agents Brophy Cusack on 051 511333.
CLICK 'NEXT>' ABOVE FOR NEXT PIC
It has been Eamon Fennelly’s dream to see Top of the Class come to life and now seeing it on shelves across Ireland is an extremely proud moment for him
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.