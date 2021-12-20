Outstanding 5-bed, 4-bath family home in Kilkenny countryside for sale - click to tour!

CLICK 'NEXT>' TO TOUR HOME
Greywood, Coolmeen, Ballyhale, Co. Kilkenny (R95 R7F7)
5-BED | 4-BATH | 242 sqm
ASKING PRICE: €375,000
Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery are proud to bring to the market this outstanding family home enjoying a peaceful setting on circa 0.59 Acres of beautiful landscaped gardens. The property is located in a lovely countryside setting in the townland of Coolmeen which is in the parish of Ballyhale. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire a premium home in a convenient location and just a 25 minute drive from Kilkenny City and Waterford City.
The property was built to an extremely high standard by the owners in 2008 and incorporates high quality finishes throughout the house including extra high ceilings and very generous room proportions throughout.
The accommodation comprises entrance hall, living room, large open plan kitchen/breakfast room/family room, sun room/dining room, a walk in hot press, utility room, guest wc, 4 double bedrooms (two with en-suite), a single bedroom and a family bathroom.
Contact the selling agent on 056 7721904 to arrange a highly-recommended viewing!
