3-bed, 3-bath family home for sale in Kilkenny town at a great price - click for more!

41 Collaire Court, Callan, County Kilkenny

3 BED ~ 3 BATH

ASKING PRICE: €215,000

REA Grace present this spacious three bedroom house to the market - located in a quiet estate, close to all amenities. The house is in good condition throughout and has mature garden with shed to the rear. The property has been decorated to a nice standard, with a laminate floor in the living room and dining area and tiling to the remainder of the ground floor. There is an open fire in the living room as well as a bay window to the front of the house. Double doors lead room the living room to the dining area. This dining room is an exceptionally large room which stretches across the entire width of the property. This room can also be used as a second reception room. To the rear is a galley style kitchen which has been fitted with modern kitchen units and has an integrated oven, hob, fridge freezer and dishwasher. There is access to the rear garden via the patio door in the dining area. On the first floor there are three bedroom, two large double bedrooms and a single room. There are built in wardrobes in each room and an en-suite off the master bedroom. Finally, there is a bathroom with tiled floor and walls. At the rear of the house is a nice private garden with lawn, patio area and a garden shed.

