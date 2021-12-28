2-bed Kilkenny city centre apartment on the market for €175k - click for more!

CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT PIC
Apartment 96, Station House, MacDonagh Junction, Kilkenny
2-Bed Apartment / 81m²
ASKING PRICE: €175,000
DNG Ella Dunphy are delighted to present to market this ground floor apartment situated in this modern, well maintained, private complex in the heart of Kilkenny City. This stunning two bedroom apartment is superbly situated with a host of local amenities and services on the doorstep. Located just above MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre and only minutes from MacDonagh Junction Railway and Bus Station, this property has everything to offer for any discerning purchaser including spacious accommodation and city centre car parking. Apt. 96 Station House has a high specification of finish throughout and further benefits from multiple open-air amenity space with seating areas.
Viewing is a must and by appointment only! Call '056 7786000' to arrange.
