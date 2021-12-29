Search

29 Dec 2021

Kilkenny house price inflation continues - Daft.ie report

Local house prices are 10% higher than at same time last year

Kilkenny house price inflation remains 'stubbornly high' entering 2022 - Daft.ie Report

Daft.ie Q4 report findings revealed

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

House prices in Kilkenny continued to rise in the final three months of this year and are now 10% higher than at the same time last year.

According to the latest quarterly report from Daft.ie, the average asking price of a home in the county now stands at €262,000, 98% above its lowest point.

Three-bedroom semi-detached properties have seen the largest local year-on-year price increase with asking prices now averaging €185,000 (+14.7%).

The average price of a four-bed bungalow in the county is now €354,000 (+9.8%), five-bed detached houses are now at €368,000 (+2.5%) and two-bed terraced houses now stand at €132,000 (+9.4%).

Notably, one-bedroom apartments in Kilkenny have risen to a new six-figure average asking price of €102,000 (+10.9%).

Commenting on the report, author Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin noted that inflation in listed prices remains ‘stubbornly high’.

“While the pandemic has changed some particulars, the general health of the housing market is largely unchanged - characterised by weak supply in the face of strong demand,” he said.

Nationally, fewer than 11,500 homes were listed for sale on the first day of December, the lowest total recorded since July 2006, when online advertising was still emerging.

On the same date, under 2,650 properties were on the market in Leinster (outside Dublin), down 28% from over 3,700 a year ago and a new low for the series.

The report also found that three in five people cite the lack of homes as a factor in delaying their purchase, while two thirds of people that wish to buy are currently unable to as they save for their deposit.

