Planning permission sought to build new apartments in Kilkenny town

Kilkenny Voluntary Housing Association Company Ltd. have applied for planning permission to begin work at a site in Ladyswell Street, Thomastown, County Kilkenny.
Plans include the demolition of the existing building currently located on the site and the construction of a new two-storey apartment building.
The apartment building specified consists of four 1-bed apartments and two 2-bed apartments.
The construction of an ancillary building to the rear of the site comprising of a bin storage room, a CCTV hub and bicycle storage room are included in the plans.
Four on-street car parking spaces are also sought, alongside all associated ancillary site development works.
The application will be subject to a Natura Impact Statement that will be submitted to the planning authority.
A decision on the plans is expected in February, 2022.
