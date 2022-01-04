Superbly spacious duplex apartment for sale in Kilkenny - click for more!

CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT PIC
35 Talbots Gate, Freshford Road, Kilkenny
DNG Ella Dunphy are delighted to present to the market this bright and superbly spacious duplex apartment situated in one of the most sought-after residential locations in Kilkenny.
This duplex offers the discerning purchaser an opportunity to acquire a spacious well designed three bedroom three bathroom apartment perfectly situated in this mature residential complex. Located towards the rear of the development this unique apartment benefits from bright light filled well designed accommodation and comes to the market with huge potential while offering excellent views over the surrounding area.
3 Bed Duplex - 92 m²
ASKING PRICE: €250,000
