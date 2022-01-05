4-bed Kilkenny home with a guide price of €158k currently under offer - click for more!

CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT PIC
29 Oakhill, Castlecomer, County Kilkenny
4 BED / 2 BATH
Guide Price: €158,000
Joseph Coogan Auctioneers currently offers the sale of this fine two-story semi-detached residence by private treaty. The house consists of: Ground floor - entrance hall, sitting room with open fireplace and double doors leading to dining room, kitchen, one en-suite bedroom. First floor - 3 bedrooms, one en-suite, main bathroom. Oil fired central heating, PVC double glazed windows. Ber Rating - C3. Front and back garden. Off street parking. Call (056) 4440000 to discuss the property further or to arrange a viewing.
