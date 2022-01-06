Extended and upgraded 3-bed Kilkenny city home for sale - click for more!

CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT PIC

25 Ballybough Street, Kilkenny

3 Beds - 1 Bath

ASKING PRICE: €200,000

25 Ballybough Street is an extended 3 bedroomed terraced house with private parking to the front and an enclosed rear garden with pedestrian access. The property has had a new gas boiler installed and windows replaced. The electrical system has been upgraded as has much of the flooring in the house. The original layout has been altered with a rear ground floor extension that offers use as another bedroom or what is needed even more at the moment, a ground floor office. The extension also hosts a bathroom and gives access to the large rear garden.

The living room to the front is a lovely bright room that enjoys an oversized window, original floors and an antique style fireplace. The kitchen/dining area to the rear is the original size and offers the perfect space. This room can easily be upgraded and once completed would be perfect for use. The rear extension is off the dining area and is totally usable.

Upstairs is just lovely! It feels just right and each of the rooms are genuinely in great condition with many of the original features in place. The rooms are perfect in size and made for use. The attic space in some of these houses have been converted for use as storage or useable space. The rear garden has a concrete shed and long garden that gets full southwest sun.

For more information you contact Fran Grincell properties on (056) 771 5000 - in the meantime, you can see more of the property by browsing our interactive gallery with the 'NEXT>' button above!